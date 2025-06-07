TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $17.50 price objective on shares of TIM in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TIM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.
TIM Trading Up 0.4%
TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of TIM
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TIM by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,932,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 152,061 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of TIM by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,769,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after purchasing an additional 696,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TIM by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,718,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 283,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TIM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TIM by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares during the last quarter.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
