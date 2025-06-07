Top Agriculture Stocks To Research – June 5th

ZenaTech, Planet Labs PBC, and Deere & Company are the three Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural goods and services—ranging from farm operators and equipment manufacturers to seed, fertilizer, and agritech providers. Investing in these equities offers exposure to the agricultural sector’s performance and growth potential. Their prices are influenced by factors such as weather conditions, commodity price swings, government policies, and global food demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

ZenaTech (ZENA)

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety.

ZENA stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 132,043,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,976. ZenaTech has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28.

Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Shares of PL traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,302,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,103. Planet Labs PBC has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.12.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

DE traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $512.89. 558,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,932. The company has a market cap of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a one year low of $340.20 and a one year high of $533.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $477.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

