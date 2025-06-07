Top Insurance Stocks To Consider – June 5th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo & Company, SoFi Technologies, Intuit, and Elevance Health are the seven Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies and managing risk for clients. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurers’ premium income, investment returns on reserves, and claims-paying performance. Because insurers’ profitability depends on underwriting discipline, investment management, and catastrophe exposure, their stock prices can be sensitive to economic cycles and loss events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $55.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $276.83. 183,667,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,819,220. The stock has a market cap of $891.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 12-month low of $167.41 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded down $5.77 on Thursday, hitting $294.62. 8,706,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,919,081. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $418.00 and a 200-day moving average of $488.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $2.84 on Thursday, hitting $488.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.15 and a 200-day moving average of $490.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $403.33 and a 12-month high of $542.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

WFC stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $74.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,881,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,465,919. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. The company has a market cap of $242.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $81.50.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 58,977,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,787,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.82. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $765.05. 749,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $773.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.89.

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

ELV traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,309. The firm has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $411.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.91. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $357.45 and a 52-week high of $567.26.

