Top Luxury Goods Stocks To Watch Now – June 5th

New York Times, RealReal, and Riskified are the three Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture and sell high-end, premium-priced products—such as designer fashion, fine jewelry, luxury watches, and upscale automobiles—targeted primarily at affluent consumers. These companies typically enjoy strong brand recognition, significant pricing power and high profit margins. Investors often view luxury stocks as relatively resilient in downturns thanks to loyal wealthy clientele, although they remain sensitive to shifts in consumer sentiment and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $55.68. 354,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.68. New York Times has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16.

RealReal (REAL)

REAL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.55. 1,388,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.61. RealReal has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.12. 468,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.65.

