TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $0.89. TOR Minerals International shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 4,421 shares changing hands.

TOR Minerals International Trading Up 45.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TOR Minerals International (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. TOR Minerals International had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

TOR Minerals International Company Profile

TOR Minerals International, Inc produces and sells specialty mineral products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers alumina trihydrate and boehmite halogen-free flame retardant and smoke suppressant fillers for plastics, rubber, and specialty applications; and beige and gray colored titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and various other products.

