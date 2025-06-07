Toro (NYSE:TTC) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $100.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Toro Price Performance

Toro stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. Toro has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toro

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

