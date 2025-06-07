Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,400 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.71. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

