Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Trade Desk from $145.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Trade Desk from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.15.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.85. The company has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,135,520.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,950.54. This trade represents a 61.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

