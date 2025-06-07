Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy” Rating

TD Securities upgraded shares of Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$4.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.41.

TSE:TRZ opened at C$2.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. Transat A.T. has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -241.60. The stock has a market cap of C$81.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Transat A.T. Inc is a Canadian company that specializes in the organization, marketing, and distribution of holiday travel in the tourism industry. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company’s core business consists of tour operators based in Canada that are vertically integrated with its other services of air transportation, distribution through a dynamic travel agency network, value-added services at travel destinations, and accommodations.

