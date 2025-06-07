Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Expected to Rise, National Bankshares Analyst Says

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TCL.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.68.

Transcontinental Stock Down 1.8%

About Transcontinental

TCL.A stock opened at C$21.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.29. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$14.45 and a 12 month high of C$22.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental, or TC Transcontinental, is a Canadian printer and flexible packaging provider that operates in three segments: packaging, printing, and other. Its packaging segment features the production of different plastic products geared toward consumer goods. Production plants specialize in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting.

