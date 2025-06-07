Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.02. Trevena shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 630 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Trevena in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $978,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.48.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

