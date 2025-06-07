Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 174.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $466,773.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,046.91. This trade represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $77.78.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.45 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Trimble

Trimble Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.