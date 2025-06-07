TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

TSS Trading Up 17.1%

Shares of TSS stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. TSS has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $496.40 million, a PE ratio of 110.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 87.89%. The business had revenue of $98.96 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TSS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Kieran Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,000. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSSI. Palisades Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,997,000. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,231,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TSS during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TSS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in TSS by 536.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 141,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter.

About TSS

(Get Free Report)

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.