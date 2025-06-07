TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTMI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 808.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $33.22 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.20.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $648.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,733.92. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 24,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $749,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,780. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,577 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.