Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Chairman Sells $3,862,000.00 in Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 100,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,730,985 shares in the company, valued at $182,710,640.70. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 4.3%

Tutor Perini stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tutor Perini from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 16.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,031,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,444,000 after buying an additional 580,963 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,829,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,585,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,825,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 170,440 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,726,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after acquiring an additional 148,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,133,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after acquiring an additional 542,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Featured Articles

