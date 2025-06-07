Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 59.76% and a negative return on equity of 32.69%. Analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,149. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $71,939.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,549,062.88. This trade represents a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,012 shares of company stock valued at $817,752. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 68.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

