Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,719,000 after buying an additional 736,369 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 591.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 555,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 475,361 shares in the last quarter. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $14,929,000. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,591,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,833,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This trade represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $370.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on BSY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

