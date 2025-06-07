Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 3,600 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in National Research were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Research by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Research by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at National Research

In other news, major shareholder Patrick E. Beans purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $33,975.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,690.77. This represents a 7.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

National Research Price Performance

Shares of NRC stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $342.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.34.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 66.52% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.60%.

National Research Profile

(Free Report)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.