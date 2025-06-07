Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Titan International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Titan International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Titan International by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Titan International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Titan International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $490.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial started coverage on Titan International in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Titan International in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

