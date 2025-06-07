Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $219,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVGW. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Calavo Growers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 268,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $493.73 million, a P/E ratio of -461.33 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on CVGW

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,312.81. This trade represents a 165.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Browne bought 6,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,675. This represents a 400.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 73,438 shares of company stock worth $1,771,303. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calavo Growers Profile

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.