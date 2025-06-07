Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $231,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after buying an additional 275,511 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TYL opened at $577.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $560.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.93. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $458.50 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.22. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $685.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TYL

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,150. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.46, for a total transaction of $1,894,677.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,374.26. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,231 shares of company stock worth $9,183,738. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.