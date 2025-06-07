Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 195,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 105,163 shares during the last quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Shattuck Labs by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $1.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 1,156.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STTK. Leerink Partnrs raised Shattuck Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shattuck Labs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

