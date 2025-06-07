Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Arteris were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Arteris by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arteris Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.37. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $33,485.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,770.96. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 3,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $27,682.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,600.40. The trade was a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $334,886 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

