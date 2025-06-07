Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITIC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Investors Title by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Title by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Investors Title Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of ITIC opened at $195.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $369.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.90 and a 200-day moving average of $237.54. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $168.74 and a 52 week high of $290.40.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.03%.

Investors Title Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is 11.72%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

