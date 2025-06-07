Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 3,025 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 554,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 101,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 65,202 shares during the period.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $70.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $39,571.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

