Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 40,600 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 750.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Up 1.4%

MD stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $458.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Macquarie raised their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

