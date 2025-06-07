Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 66,600 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 66,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Gevo were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.25 to $1.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.48.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 510.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 27,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $35,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,661.76. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP L Lynn Smull sold 60,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $77,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,109,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,866.88. The trade was a 5.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,257 shares of company stock valued at $598,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

