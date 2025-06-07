Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $228,000 Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 973.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE ODC opened at $54.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $800.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.62. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Increases Dividend

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This is a boost from Oil-Dri Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 21.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Ellen-Blair Chube sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $148,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,468.20. The trade was a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

