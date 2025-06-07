Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 14,329 Shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HighPeak Energy during the fourth quarter worth $4,762,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 164,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after buying an additional 135,792 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 714,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after buying an additional 71,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 867.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 58,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 5.7%

HPK opened at $11.16 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $257.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Profile

(Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.