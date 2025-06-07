Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 14,810 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 437,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 423.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 60,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 48,576 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 281.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SmartFinancial by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $551.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $37.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMBK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on SmartFinancial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

