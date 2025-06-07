Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 17,532 Shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,532 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in First Community were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of First Community from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

First Community Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.37. First Community Co. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. First Community had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Community Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

About First Community

(Free Report)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.