Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Shares in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PINC opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.28 and a beta of 0.57. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

Premier Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,339.19. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,119 shares of company stock worth $516,976. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PINC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Premier

About Premier

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.