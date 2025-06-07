Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $74.96 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.93.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,125,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,022.94. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

