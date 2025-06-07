Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stock Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,761 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Scholastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $18.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $507.50 million, a PE ratio of -100.33 and a beta of 1.03. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.73. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Scholastic Profile

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.