Two Sigma Investments LP Has $880,000 Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 34,368 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 62,305 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,849,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,990,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,892,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 244.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 213,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151,382 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FARO opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $815.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.20 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $30.32. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $42.64.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FARO. Wall Street Zen began coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

