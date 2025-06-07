Two Sigma Investments LP Has $921,000 Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,776 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 274,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $783.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Mission Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 21,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $220,014.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,412 shares in the company, valued at $215,190.60. This trade represents a 50.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 35.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

