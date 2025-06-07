Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 171,043 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Stock Performance
Comstock Resources stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $25.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRK has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $13.00 target price on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.
Comstock Resources Profile
Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.
