Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 37,973 Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 37,973 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Horizon Technology Finance were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 16,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Price Performance

HRZN stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.08 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day moving average is $8.82.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $24.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.67 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRZN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.