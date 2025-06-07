U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $44.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.40. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

