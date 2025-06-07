UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in PROS by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PROS from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities set a $38.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROS from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market cap of $918.04 million, a P/E ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.03. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $29.84.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.69 million. PROS’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

