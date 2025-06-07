UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,176 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHLS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.45.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Up 4.5%

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $862.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.64. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $80.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.