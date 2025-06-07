UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 26,286 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

