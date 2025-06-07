UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 5,523 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $29.15. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $43.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 45.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

