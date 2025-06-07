UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys New Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 481,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,289,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after buying an additional 5,996,931 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,328,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CommScope by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,558 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in CommScope by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 2,124.6% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 922,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 881,322 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut CommScope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

