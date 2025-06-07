UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Holdings in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,067 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 30.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 376,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 88,863 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 181,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $343.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Ambac Financial Group ( NYSE:AMBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. The trade was a 42.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

