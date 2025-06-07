UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 694.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Up 1.4%

UCTT opened at $20.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $935.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,928. This represents a 23.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $131,355.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,056.52. This represents a 22.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

