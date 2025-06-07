UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $45.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.76. Cimpress plc has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $104.92.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. The trade was a 32.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

