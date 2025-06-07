UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPEL by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL Trading Up 0.9%

XPEL opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.69. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.85.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. XPEL had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $103.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

XPEL announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

XPEL Company Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

