UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 62,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 49,104 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Barry C. Mccarthy purchased 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $64,582.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,398.95. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Stock Performance

DLX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $665.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $24.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $536.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.43 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Deluxe’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Deluxe from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

