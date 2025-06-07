UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,205 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Redwood Trust by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,286 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,726,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 169,729 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 39,943 shares during the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 44.36, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.25.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RWT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Redwood Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

